Kano mosque attack: Police confirm more deaths

The Kano State Police Command on Friday confirmed the death of more persons in the mosque attack in Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a man on Wednesday sprayed the mosque with petrol and set it on fire.

Many worshippers were trapped as the attacker locked the door, leading to an initial death toll of eight.

This later increased to 10 and then 11.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Usaini Gumel, however, told NAN in a telephone interview that so far 15 out of the 24 victims of the incident died.

Initial reports said one worshipper had died from the attack, but the death toll later rose after more victims receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano died.

Gumel said that the incident occurred during a dawn prayer at a mosque in Gadan village, leaving 24 worshippers injured.

Also Read:

He said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

NAN reports that the suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, 38 is currently in police custody.

The motive behind the attack was believed to be a family conflict over the sharing of family inheritance.

The Commissioner said that the police are continuing with their investigation into the attack.