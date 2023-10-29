Video, photos as Sanwo-Olu hits runway at Lagos Fashion Week

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been captured on video and in photographs taking to the runway in the Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu took part in the runway show on Saturday at the closing of the Emmy Kasbit show.

Writing on his X handle after the show, he said: “At #LagosFashionWeek 2023, I stood proudly in the heart of a city that’s the epicentre of art, culture, and expression.

“Lagos is where creativity thrives. We continue to support this vibrant community because we believe in its power to transform our city and our economy.

READ ALSO:

Peter Obi urges blacks to shade off slave trade psyche

Reps commend IGP on directive to treat gunshot victims

Japa: Canada plans college crackdown amid foreign students pressure

“Closing the Emmy Kasbit show yesterday, I’m reminded of how creativity isn’t just about fashion; it’s an economic force. Creativity is a catalyst for growth. We’ll keep investing in our creative minds, ensuring they have the platform to shine.

“The creative industry has an opportunity to significantly contribute more to our GDP and provide jobs. Our government is committed to nurturing this industry’s growth.

“Lagos and Nigeria are taking the world by storm with our art and fashion. Let’s together build a brighter, more prosperous future.”