CJN serves retirement notice as his daughter-in-law, Wike’s wife are elevated

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has served a notice of his retirement to the National Judicial Council.

The CJN’s retirement and the death of three judges were part of deliberations at the 105th meeting of the NJC in Abuja.

This was revealed in a statement by Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Oye, the judges who died were of federal and state courts.

So also did the statement by Oye reveal that the Council also considered the recommendation of its Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria and resolved to recommend 86 Judicial Officers for appointment to the Court of Appeal, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal of States in Nigeria.

Among the judges recommended for elevation were the daughter-in-law of the CJN, Oluwakemi Victoria Ariwoola, and Zuzzette, wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

While Ariwoola was elevated to the High Court of the FCT, Nyesom-Wike is recommended for the Court of Appeal.

There are 22 justices for the Court of Appeal.

They Justices Kwahar Polycarp Terna, Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola, Eleojo Eneche, Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf, Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, Abdu Dogo, Fadawu Umaru, Ishaq Mohammed Sani, Zainab Bage Abubakar, Abdulazeez M. Anka and Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba.

Others are Justices Nwoye Tochukwu, Nwabunkeonye Onwosi, Okorowe Uwaezuok, Ngozika Okaisabor, Ntong Festus Ntong, Nehizena Afolabi, Nyesom-Wike Suzzette, Babajide Lawal-Akapo, Akinyemi Abiodun Azeem, Oyewumi Oyebiola, Olukayode Adeniyi.

The 12 judges for High Court, FCT are Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo, Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi, Anumaenwe Godwin Iheabunike, Odo Celestine Obinna, Hauwa Lawal Gummi.

Others are Abdurahman Usman, Buetnaan Mandy Bassi, Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh, Maryan Iye Yusuf, Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria, Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike and Munirat Ibrahim Tanko.

Seven judges for Imo State High Court are Akowundu Cletus Ndubuisi, Uchenna Mary Njoku, Chibuogwu Ojiugo Chukwumaeze, Ononogbo Chidi Linus, Adaego Peace Nosiri, Emeka Ozoma Orafu, Mathew Chinedu Ijezie.

Six Judges for Bauchi State High Court are Amin Umar Ilelah, Aliyu Bin Idris, Ahmed Shuaibu Ningi, Shafa’u Ladan Yusuf, Abdussalam Idris Waziri and Kawu A. Yerima.

Three Justices for Taraba State High Court are Hamidu Audu, Bibonga Jeniffer Nauma, Joel Daniel Ubandoma.

The 13 Judges for Lagos State High Court are Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru, Azeez Fimisola Augusta, Alebiosu Olawale Lawal, Adewale Russel Musiliu, Popoola Oluwatosin Ajose, Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed and Muyideen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade.

Also Read:

Others are George Alfred Akingbola, Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu, Shonubi Adenike Kudirat, Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola, Layinka Oyeladun Amope and Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin.

Four Judges for Kogi State High Court are Ajesola Joseph Sunday, Ojoma Rachael Haruna, Kadiri Badama and Ezema Beatrice Ada.

Two judges for Jigawa State High Court are Mohammad El-Usman and Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo.

Five Kadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal Bauchi State are Ishaku Magaji, Abdurrahman Hassan Sabo, Bello Mohammed Sambowal, Muhyiddeen Mohammed and Mahmoud Idris Shehu Tiyin.

Five Kadis for Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi State are Muhammad Muhammad Bello, Okino Isah Saidu, Yakubu Adavenge Abbas, Shaibu Ridwan Aliyu and Idris Alhaji Abdullahi.

One Kadi for Sharia Court of Appeal Jigawa is Mukhtar Adam.

Three Judges for Imo State Customary Court of Appeal are Everyman Ezenna Eleanya, Ofoha Sylvesta Uchenna and Ibeh Rosemond Oluchi.

Two Judges for Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba are Esther Tata and Benjamin Samuila Bawage.

One judge for the Customary Court of Kogi State is Maryann Oziohu Otaru.

The NJC said the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of its recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.