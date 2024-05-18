NJC warns three judges, bars them from promotion

The National Judicial Council at its 105th meeting resolved to issue warning letters to three Judges and also bar them from elevation to higher bench for a period of time.

This was contained in a statement issued by Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC, on Friday in Abuja.

The judges that will receive the warning letters are Justices Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, G. B. Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court and Amina Shehu of Yobe State High Court.

Ekwo was warned for abuse of discretionary power of a Judge by wrongly granting an ex parte order in Suit No FHC/ABJ/C/626/2023 Juliet Ebere Nwadi Gbaka & 2 Ors V Seplat Energy Plc & 12 Ors.

He was also barred from being elevated to a higher bench for a period of two years.

Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court was issued a warning for failure to deliver judgment within the stipulated period in Joseph Anene Okafor Vs Skye Bank, Suit No A/94/2010, after parties had filed and adopted their final Written Addresses.

Brikins-Okolosi will also not be elevated to a higher bench for a period of three years.

The council also cautioned Justice Shehu of Yobe State High Court for issuing Writ of Possession Conferring Title on the Defendant in Suit No YBS/HC/NNR/1cv/2020 when there was no subsisting judgement of any court to enable His Lordship issue the Writ.

The NJC said that the council at the meeting considered two reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight Committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

It said that some petitions against various Judges were dismissed for lack of merit, evidence of misconduct, subjudice or that they were matters that could be appealed.

The dismissed petitions were against Justices A. M. Liman, A. A. Okeke, D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, S. B. Belgore, Bello Kawu both of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Justices O. A. Chijioke, A. E. Akeredolu and Kadi M. U. El-Mainari, who sat on Election Petition Tribunal in Edo State, Justices Paulinus Aneke of High Court Enugu State and C. Anya of Abia State.

Others are Justices M. A. Ikpambese and W. I. Kpochi both of Benue High Court, T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka Chief Judge and B. C. Iheka of Imo High Court, Rose Godwin Soji of Nasarawa High Court, T. J. Yakubu, High Court Taraba , W. N. Danagogo and Chinwendu Nworgu, High Court Rivers State, C. C. Okaa, High Court Anambra State and Hon Justice Abdullahi Sulyman High Court, Kogi State.