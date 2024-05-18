University student in police net for allegedly raping colleague

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 400 Level student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi for allegedly raping a 100-level student of the same institution.

The spokesman of the Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest of the student to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said on Friday that the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Agwan Lambu Division, close to the university, on May 9 for allegedly committing the act.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect travelled to the village where he and the victim come from.

“The victim’s parents gave the suspect some foodstuffs to give to the victim since they are both schooling in the same university.

“When he brought the food items, he called the victim to come over to his residence to collect them.

“On her arrival, the suspect lured her into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

Nansel said after his arrest, the suspect was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, where he reportedly confessed to committing the crime.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.