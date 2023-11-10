Ododo mourns Lokoja LG chairman Dan’Asabe’s death

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Alhaji Usman Ododo has expressed shock over the death of the Executive Chairman of Lokoja Local Government , Muhammed Dan’Asabe.

Dan’Asabe died early Friday in Lokoja after a brief illness.

Ododo, in a condolence message made available to newsmen in Lokoja, commiserated with the family of the late Chairman, as well as the government and people of the Council area over the loss.

He extolled the leadership qualities of the late Council Chairman, describing him as a hardworking leader and a dedicated party man .

While saying he will be sorely missed , Ododo urged his immediate family members and APC family in Lokoja to take solace in the fact that the late Council made remarkable contributions to the development of the local government area and impacted lives.

Ododo stated: “Dan-Asabe’s contributions will be remembered by the government and the party in the state.

“I commiserate with the family of the late chairman and his larger political family in Lokoja and I pray that the Almighty Allah will grant his soul peaceful repose.

“This is a sad loss especially for us in the APC on the eve of the governorship election .He contributed immensely to the success of our campaigns and preparations for the election.

“Let me assure you that his legacies and his contributions to the affairs of the government and party in Kogi State shall not be in vain”.