Envoy, UNILAG VC, others speak on Nigeria-China economic ties

There is a basic imperative to sustain the socio-economic ties between Nigeria and China to further develop the economies of both countries.

The Consul General of the Chinese People’s Republic in Nigeria, Yan Yuqing, made this declaration.

Yuqing declared this alongside the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola.

They spoke at the Celebration of China’s National Day in Lagos.

The event was organised by the Confucius Institute, University of Lagos.

Yuqing said the cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded several benefits for both countries.

She said China is determined to foster its international cooperation with Nigeria through cultural exchange and other areas.

She asserted that the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government was developed to connect with countries around the globe.

The initiative, according to her, has deepened China’s economic and social relations with Nigeria and other countries.

She lauded the Confucius institute established at the University of Lagos to promote Chinese language and culture.

She lauded the initiative as deepening the relationship between China and Nigeria.

The Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, Professor Zhao Hongling, said China and Nigeria have profound friendship and In-depth relationship.

Hongling said the Confucius Institute has been a veritable avenue to promote the teaching of Chinese language and culture.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics/ Research University of Lagos, Prof. Bolanle Oboh, who represented the UNILAG Vice Chancellor, stated that the University is poised to collaborate more with the Confucius Institute to promote Chinese language and culture.

Similarly, Olatokunbo Edun, the Executive Director, Grace Schools, who was a Special Guest at the occasion, lauded the strong collaboration and urged sustainability.

Edun stated that Grace Schools offer Chinese language in it’s curriculum in order to broaden the knowledge of the students.

She asserted that Grace Schools has always promoted global learning platforms to improve academic well being of the students.