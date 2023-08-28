Obaseki reacts as DSS blocks Shaibu from greeting him + Photo

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reacted to the reported blockage of the Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, from having access to him.

An operative of the Department of State Services was seen in a photograph preventing Shaibu from greeting Obaseki.

This was on Sunday at the New Festival Hall of the Government House, Benin, where the state marked the 32nd anniversary of its creation from the old Bendel State.

Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, were seen in the photograph seated behind the DSS operative who stopped the Deputy Governor from having access to him.

But reacting on Monday, Obaseki said he was not aware of the development.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Andrew Okungbowa, Obaseki said: “Whatever happened at the church service was not at the behest of the governor, neither was he aware of what the security aides were doing. In fact, the security aides were doing their job.

ALSO READ:

“Besides, the governor was not aware that the deputy was coming to greet him.

“The church is a public event, so the security aides had a duty to safeguard their principal.”