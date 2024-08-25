Oba of Benin has a daughter living in America

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akopolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, has a daughter living in the United States of America with the name: Damarea Liao.

The 19-year-old Nigerian-Japanese model was living in Japan before relocating to the United States of America with a different last name.

While it is speculated that Liao is using a stage name for her titles under Miss Nigeria, it was revealed that she is indeed of direct kin to the Oba.

Liao has been revealed to also be close to Princess Keisha Omilana of Ipetu-Ijesha in Osun State.

While there are lots of royal figures in Nigeria with no official royal family, Liao always had the title of “Princess”, while her father, Oba Ewuare II, has the title of “Your Royal Majesty”.

A biography was written in 2020, addressing Liao as such, and other multiple biographies on Wiki sites.

At the end of 2020, those biographies and articles disappeared, and many believe this event was an attempt to keep Liao’s identity under wraps.

This was the same year Liao left Dutch Fork High School, the school she was attending in America.

According to her spokesperson in Nigeria, Liao has lived in Japan, Spain, and Uganda in her grade school years, which allowed her to learn the six languages and dialects she has been known to speak.

Liao travelled back to the US to attend a private college for a year, before reportedly withdrawing.

While the reason is not known, it is of public knowledge that Liao has not attended a school for more than three years.

While it is a possibility that Liao began taking part in events of different industries, including the entertainment industry in 2019, where she was casted for The Karate Kid, to draw attention away from her roots, this has not been firmly confirmed as of Friday.

An identity debate sparked in June of this year as fans of the Miss Nigeria began discussing her nationality, and whether or not she had the right to gain citizenship of Ghana.

Liao has neither commented nor spoken on the recent news of her parentage through Oba Ewuare II.

She has also remained inactive on social media.

