Kogi speaks on presence of Ododo at wedding of PDP governor’s child

The Kogi State Government has reacted to insinuations that the State Governor, Usman Ododo, is on his way out of the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The report followed the presence of Governor Ododo at the wedding ceremony of the child of his colleague elected on the platform of the PDP.

However, a statement on Saturday by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the reports were far from the truth.

Fanwo said in the statement: “The picture being circulated was taken at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, which was attended by dignitaries across the country, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, as well as governors across party lines.

Governor Ahmed Ododo was at the occasion to honour the daughter of a colleague like other governors did.

“Governor Ododo, just yesterday, triumphed at the Supreme Court with the support of his party.

“It is unintelligent to insinuate that the Governor is abandoning the party that supported him all through his electioneering and the litigations.

“Their craft of lies is falling like a pack of cards.

“We want to assure the good people of Kogi State that their Governor remains a solid member of the All Progressives Congress and will support the party’s success, not only in Kogi State, but nationally.

“We urge the people to rest assured that Kogi remains APC and will continue to support the laudable policies and progress being recorded by the President of our dear nation, Senator Bola Tinubu.

“Indeed, governors are united across party lines to support the efforts of Mr President at uniting our nation.

“It is, however, pertinent to remind the media of its responsibility to the tenets of journalism.

“Journalists should always strive to stay away from falsehood/unfounded lies concocted by interested ‘sources’.

“The media must continue to retain our trust and confidence at all times.”

