Why I resigned after briefing Tinubu — NIA DG

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, has offered the reason for his resignation after joining the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in briefing President Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar told State House Correspondents that he turned in his letter of resignation after the briefing given to President Tinubu was over.

After the briefing on Saturday at the Presidential Villa, news had filtered out that the NIA DG had turned in his letter of resignation.

He confirmed the development to newsmen not long after.

When asked why he resigned, Abubakar said: “There are quite a number of reasons one will do that.

“Some personal family issues, but nothing very serious, actually, and the friendship will continue.

“I discussed with Mr. President, he understood very well, and I promised to remain steadfast with issues and the security situations of the country.

“It’s a routine thing, from time to time, to brief Mr. President on security issues, and today is no exception.

“After the briefing, I tendered my resignation and Mr. President graciously approved and accepted the resignation.

“I thanked him for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his transformational leadership for an extended period of 15 months, which is very rare: to have the opportunity to serve two presidents at a stretch.

“So I thanked him very well, and I promised to remain professionally dedicated to our country.”

On the reaction of the President to his decision to quit, Abubakar said such should be left to Tinubu or Ribadu to disclose.

He said: “I think it’s not for me to say this.

“I’ll be breaching a protocol.

“But maybe the NSA and or Mr. President himself will say it.

“But what I can tell you is that I’m very grateful for the opportunity that the President gave me to serve the country and his leadership, the encouragement I got, the confidence he had in me and in my service, the opportunity to listen to me, to read briefing notes and advice and so on.

“I think this, for me, is everything and I have had the opportunity to mentor officers and staff for all the period I have been DG.

“This is the seventh year by the way, and the opportunity to mentor younger officers to come up, and now we have a lot of officers who can do this job excellently well.”

