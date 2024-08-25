We did not pay any ransom for release of 20 medical students — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the 20 medical students kidnapped last week.

The Eagle Online recalls that the 20 kidnapped medical students were those of the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos.

They were on their way to a conference in Enugu State when they were kidnapped.

Reacting to insinuations that ransom was paid, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said it was a battle with the kidnappers.

According to Adejobi, the operation that led to the release of the kidnapped students was coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to available information, those involved in the operation were drawn from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Services among others.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who spoke on his X handle on Friday, said: “Release of 20 medical students and others.

“We confirm the release of our brothers and sisters and some other Nigerians who have been in captivity on Friday 23rd August 2024 in Ntunkon forest, Benue State.

“Without any ransom paid.

“Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them.

“They were actually rescued tactically and professionally.

“We commend the security agencies, locals, and ONSA for their commitment and resilience.

“Thanks to you all.

“More details soon.”

