NYSC deploys 1,300 corps members to Gombe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,300 corps members to Gombe State for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation exercise.

This is contained in a statement by Ms Margaret Dakama, the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), in Gombe on Monday.

Dakama said the orientation for the prospective corps members was expected to commence from October 20 to November 9, 2021.

She said that the registration would be conducted between October 20 and October 24, hence all prospective corps members were expected to report to the camp for registration.

She said that the corps members were expected to report for orientation at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Amada community, Gombe State.

The NYSC spokesperson urged the corps members to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols before, during and after the orientation exercise.

Dakama said that the scheme had put in place necessary measures at the camp to ensure the safety of corps members, including the proper and regular use of face masks during the exercise.

She added that there would be a compulsory PCR test for COVID-19 for all prospective corps members and camp officials before they would be allowed access into the orientation camp.

According to her, the scheme is collaborating with state Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure the safety of everyone in line with the scheme’s extant guidelines on COVID-19 safety protocols.

“As part of measures to eliminate road traffic injuries and loss of lives, corps members are enjoined to avoid night journeys and boarding of vehicles by the road side.

“We are giving the advice because the safety of corps members is the priority of NYSC management. Kindly help us to keep you safe,” Imoni was quoted as saying in the statement.