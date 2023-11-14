Number of Nigerian students in US rises by 22.2%, becomes seventh largest worldwide

In a pivotal moment for international education, the newly released 2023 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange underscores the United States as the preferred destination for global students.

Of particular significance is the remarkable 22.2 percent increase in Nigerian students enrolment in the US.

This came to 17,640 for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Nigeria is the leading source of students from Africa and seventh largest contributor worldwide.

Nigeria jumped from 10th place during the 2021/2022 school year and now sends more students to the US than Japan (8th), Brazil (9th) and Saudi Arabia (10th).

“The substantial increase in Nigerian students choosing to study in the United States not only underscores the US commitment to providing quality education for Nigerian scholars, but also plays a pivotal role in fostering stronger connections and cultural exchanges between our two nations,” the US Mission in Nigeria said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a historic development, two Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, are now among the top 25 sending nations to the United States, emphasising the region’s rapid growth in international student representation.

Nearly 55 percent of Nigerian students pursue graduate-level studies, reflecting the nation’s commitment to advanced education.

This data, unveiled by the Institute of International Education and the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the Open Doors 2023 report, underscores the continued competitiveness of US higher education and marks the beginning of International Education Week.

This joint initiative of the US Department of State and US Department of Education aims to foster global awareness and attract future leaders from around the world to experience and learn in the United States.

The report is published annually by the Institute of International Education in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The statement by the US Mission in Nigeria added: “For the most up to date information on how you can study in the United States, you can follow our social media pages @USInNigeria @EducationUSAAbuja @EducationUSALagos.”