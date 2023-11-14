20 years of indigenous storytelling: A look at some popular Africa Magic series

For two decades, Africa Magic has consistently captivated viewers with original drama series. Many of these series have garnered massive followings. And some actors have become household names due to their compelling portrayals of characters within these storylines. As we commemorate Africa Magic’s 20th anniversary, let’s take a moment to reflect on some of the most beloved drama series that have graced the screens of Africa Magic channels over the years:

Tinsel: Africa Magic is 20, while Tinsel has run for 15 years. Tinsel, no doubt, is the face of Africa Magic, and it attests to the high-quality production that Africa Magic is renowned for in the entertainment ecosystem. With over 3500 episodes, this series has featured the best of Nollywood talents and has given careers to several actors and actresses who took their first acting roles in the series. It is safe to say that Tinsel is an Africa Magic phenomenon.

Halita/The Rishantes: The series started as Halita in 2019 and continued as The Rishantes. The plot narrates how seven years after the explosive events that surrounded the Zamani family and Lufu group, three dynamic generations of the Rishantes clan created a new life for themselves in the Rishante Mansion. For two seasons, the plot unravelled with twists and turns that kept its followers looking out for each episode. The Rishantes family, played by Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaiweke, and Ummi Baba Ahmed remain one of the most popular families on TV. Followers of this show expect a return with season three.

Enakhe: This 2020 crime drama series was set in modern-day Benin City. It was an interesting story of a kind-hearted and gentle Enakhe, who after discovering her late father’s dealings, was forced out of her shell to embrace her father’s ruthless and fearless life. It featured Ivie Okujaye (Enakhe), Alex Usifo, Tolu Odewunmi, Benjamin Olaye, Lancelot Odua Imasuen, among others.

Hotel Majestic: Another Africa Magic original drama series that captured the betrothing culture prevalent on the continent. A young girl, Alero, discovered her parents had arranged her marriage to an honourable, against her wish and consent. She ran to Hotel Majestic hoping to escape family pressure. This widely followed 2015 series starred Ivie Okujaye, Sadiq Daba, Oge Okoye, Bukky Ajayi, Akin Lewis. It was one of the most followed series on Africa Magic.

Brethren: This Lagos-inspired crime thriller explored the city’s nasty bondage with crime and brotherhood links. The series premiered in 2019 and the last episode aired in 2020. It featured top casts such as Daniel Etim Effiong, Mike Afolarin, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, and Raymond Umenze. It was an interesting storyline that had its followers on the hook.

Riona: A plot set in the 12th Century Itsekiri kingdom. It starred Big Brother Naija season 1 housemates, Frank Konwea, Elvina Ibru, Najite Dede and Mimi Chaka. The 260-episode series narrated the story of King Ofotokun, an evil ruler, who held a village under siege to stop a prophecy that claimed that a child born under the rising of the dark moon would kill him. The series aired between September 2020 and 2021, and remains one of the best Africa Magic originals.

Ajoche: A story of revenge, war, duty, honour, love, lust, and destiny, Ajoche was set in the Idoma Kingdom of Ocholuje, in pre-independence Nigeria. It told the story of a mighty King who sought revenge for the death of his beloved wife. The 2018 series featured Femi Branch, Efe Iwara, Lota Chukwu, Hilda Dokubo, Shalewa Ashafa and several others.

Jemeji: This very popular series premiered in March 2017 and ended in March 2018. It was the story of a young doctor who returned to Nigeria for her NYSC. She is pleasantly surprised to be posted to her father’s village. However, what appears to be a dream come true quickly becomes a nightmare. The series featured the likes of Mercy Johnson, Akin Lewis, Ayoola Ayolola, and Omowunmi Dada, among others. A story of myth and the supernatural, Jemeji captivated its followers while it aired.

Battleground: This star-studded series is arguably the most followed on Africa Magic. The series ended in 2019, but Africa Magic had to translate to Yoruba and rebroadcast the full series following its wide acceptance. The 410 episodes series starred Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Yinka Davies, Ini Dima-Okojie, Hauwa Alhbura, Chike Ozzy Agu, Joke Silva, Francis Onwuche, Nonso Bassey, Okey Uzoesh among others.

The Johnsons: Since its first episode in 2012, this series continues to entertain Africa Magic audiences with episodes depicting scenarios in an average Nigerian family. The Johnsons remain one of the most-watched series on Africa Magic.

