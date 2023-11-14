BayelsaDecides2023: Opposition parties, election observers, congratulate Gov. Diri on re-election

Seven political parties that participated in the November 11 off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa have congratulated the winner, Gov. Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a news conference they jointly addressed in Yenagoa on Tuesday, the party officials also commended INEC for a job well done.

Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Bayelsa, Hon. Mercy Ogege, described the exercise as one of the most peaceful governorship elections in the state in recent times.

He commended INEC for cancelling results in areas where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not used.

He urged all contestants to embrace the result and team up with the governor so he could deliver on his campaign promises to Bayelsa.

In his reaction, Chairman of Accord Party (AP) in Bayelsa, Victor Fisi, frowned at political parties that condemn INEC after losing elections.

He also congratulated INEC for its efforts at ensuring a smooth election devoid of manipulation or by-passing of the BVAS.

Also speaking, Bayelsa Chairperson of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Peace Opuama, congratulated Diri and urged Bayelsa people to unite to ensure continuous peace in the state.

Chairmen and candidates of Boot Party (BP), Action Allance (AA), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Action Peoples Party (APP) at the news conference also took turns to congratulate Diri.

In another development, election observers and a coalition of civil society organisations also commended INEC for ensuring a smooth and credible election in Bayelsa.

Director Total Care for Peace and Development Initiative, Harvart Ededey spoke on behalf of the group at a news conference.

He noted that security operatives deployed in the election were very professional.

Ededey highlighted the bravery of the security men in Yenagoa Ward 5 Unit 20 where they successfully recovered ballot boxes and other election materials snatched by thugs without losing a life in the process.

The observers and the coalition of civil society organisations commended Bayelsa people for turning out en-masse to vote and for defending their votes against possible election malpractices.

Diri polled 175,196 votes at the election to defeat his major opponent, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressive Congress who polled 110,108 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Udengs Eradiri, placed a distant third with 905 votes.