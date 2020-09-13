Dr. Bashir Jamoh, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, has appointed bong Essien as his Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy.

Dr. Jamoh broke the news of the appointment on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “Welcome Aboard. Glad to announce the appointment of Ubong Essien as my Special Assistant on Communications and Strategy.”

Essien has already assumed duty at the Apapa, Lagos headquarters of NIMASA.

Described by the legendary Brian Tracy as “one of the very best speakers in the world today,” Essien is currently the only Certified Speaking Professional in West and Central Africa.

He is a renowned motivator and the publisher of The Achievers Journal.

He is also the Dean of the School of Eloquence, the public speaking training centre with offices in Lagos and London.

Essien has been involved in human capacity building since 1999 and worked as a speaker, trainer, facilitator and consultant to a variety of Nigerian organisations in both the private and public sectors, including Total Nigeria, DHL, Lafarge Africa, Multichoice Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, AIICO Insurance, Fidelity Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Nigeria LNG, May and Baker Nigeria, First Registrars, Vitafoam, NIMASA, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, Learn Africa, Nigerian Tribune, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Voice of Nigeria, Lagos, Edo and Imo States Governments, John Holt Engineering, UAC, UAC Property Development Company, HP Nigeria, MDS and CAP Plc.

Dubbed Nigeria’s Mister Motivator for pioneering motivational talks on television since 2002 and winning of the prestigious SuccessDigest Award for Young Entrepreneur of the same year, Essien specialises in motivating people towards personal and professional excellence and training in public speaking skills.

He is a member of the National Speakers Association, USA; American Association for Talent Development; and Chartered Institute of Transport Administrators, Nigeria.

Essien who holds a B.Ed. (Biology) from University of Ilorin and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from University of Lagos, is a member of the Governing Board of the Centre for Values in Leadership.

He is the author of the following books: Speak with Power; The Challenge to Perform; Dare to Dream and Succeed; and The Gateway to Riches.