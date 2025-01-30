NiDCOM, NPC collaborate as African diaspora descendants reconnect Nigerian ancestry

In a historic step toward strengthening ties with the African diaspora, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the National Population Commission have announced a groundbreaking partnership to document descendants of the Historic African Diaspora (HAD), with ancestral ties to Nigeria.

Speaking at a strategic meeting in Abuja, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, emphasised the importance of this collaboration, stating that it will enhance diaspora engagement and foster meaningful reintegration.

She described the initiative as aligning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at purposeful diaspora engagement for national development.

According to her, the effort stemmed from tracing these special diasporas to origins, celebrating shared heritage, and creating opportunities for mutual growth.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted that advanced data mapping techniques would be deployed to provide insights into the growing community of African diaspora descendants reconnecting with Nigeria.

The NiDCOM Chairman also encouraged the African Ancestry Reunion delegation to embrace Nigeria as their home, invest in its development, and participate in the annual Badagry Door of Return Festival for a transforming cultural and spiritual experience.

Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, Chairman, NPC, expressed his commitment to the initiative, revealing plans to establish new census modules designed to descendants of HAD with Nigerian ancestry.

Kwarra assured that the Commission would create authentic certificates and legal frameworks to legitimise their status as Nigerians.

Dr. Gina Paige, Co-founder and President of African Ancestry shared her passion for helping African descendants reconnect with their roots for almost 22 years.

The 15-member delegation head with Fulani-Hausa ancestry in Nigeria appealed to the population commission and other government agencies to provide legal documents such as birth certificates and Nigerian passports for these individuals.

Paige added that their mission goes beyond locating their ancestry, as they want to not just visit but live and invest in Nigeria as their home.

Also, Fidelis Anosike, Chairman of Folio Group and publisher of the Daily Times Newspaper, commended the collaboration between NiDCOM and NPC, describing it as a visionary project.

He acknowledged that the idea would help shift global narratives about Nigeria and deepen connections with the diaspora.

Anosike highlighted the importance of data-driven storytelling, citing his forthcoming publication, The Nigerian Grand Book: Magnum Opus, an enormous collection of Nigeria’s rich culture, history, and achievements.

