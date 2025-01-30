Eno to French, Ethiopian officials: We are open to productive partnership

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has told French and Ethiopian officials that the state is willing and ready to partner with groups, individuals, and others on different investment interests to fully actualise his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State said this in separate remarks when he played host to officials from France and Ethiopia.

Eno hosted the Chargé d’Affaire of the French Embassy in Abuja, Jean-François Hasperue, and the Development Sovereignty Group, Ethiopia.

He explained his ARISE Agenda to be an acronym for: Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance, Security Management and Educational Advancement, with 17 thematic areas.

He expressed optimism that with the ARISE Agenda and thematic areas, including tourism, the state will continue to move in a positive developmental trajectory.

The governor said beyond other areas of interest, the state will appreciate a partnership in the area of agriculture, especially in the rural areas.

He explained some of the efforts of the state government, especially the Ibom Model Farm, which is in partnership with Songhai Farm, Port Novo, adding that the state intends to have some farm settlements and will appreciate partners for their actualisation.

Governor Eno said the government appreciates partnership in the areas of health and renewable energy, adding that the state is building primary health centres and has launched a statewide insurance scheme to ensure a healthy population.

Hailing Hasperue and the Development Sovereignty Group for their visit and interest in the State and for following up on the ARISE Agenda, he assured them that the State was willing to engage in productive partnership to fulfill the ambitious plans of the ARISE Agenda.

Earlier, Monsieur Hasperue announced that their visit was on the invitation of Ibom Air to explore ways of working together, and were equally interested in other areas of partnership and funding to strengthen the relationship with Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State in particular.

Hasperue, who was accompanied by Monsieur Martin Folliasson, listed different areas of French investments in Africa to include: SPIE, Michelin, Moet Hennessy, Big, Airbus and other ventures, disclosing that Nigeria accounts for 60 percent of French Foreign Direct Investment in Africa.

On its part, the team lead for Development Sovereignty Group, Safia Boly, the Executive Director of African Agricultural Transformation Initiative, stated that their visit was to explore possible areas where they could support the state’s drive for agricultural revolution.

Boly, who was accompanied by Dr. Khalid Bomba, MD, DSG, and Orion Hailemichael, commended the State Government for the audacious development blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, and shared experiences of work done in other countries in the areas of agricultural transformation, and assured that if adopted would make meaningful impact in the sector.

