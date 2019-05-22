Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has underscored the need for closer relations between Nigeria and the State of Israel in the area of research development to boost fights against terrorism.

Ngige said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja as the Embassy of Israel marked the nation’s 71st independence anniversary.

The minister decried poor environmental conditions for practice of mechanised agriculture and insecurity in some parts of Nigeria as hindering the growth of the country.

According to him, our environment is not too good for us; we have places that are swampy in the Niger Delta and those that are impeded with desert and hazardous situations.

Ngige said: “We do not have war situation but rather the Boko Haram and that of bandits; these are things that Nigeria can attack.

“In the North East for example, you can have a war-like situation and you still make progress.

“That is what happens in Israel, which is in total combat with their neigbours.

“However, they do not allow that to mar their progress, their research, their development.

“So, Nigeria should learn more about people of Israel on how they overcome adversities occasioned by this temporary situation.

“We must forge greater ties with Israel, learn from them and then get more involved in their research and development, so that Nigeria can be on the path of recovery.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Israel’s Independence Day is celebrated globally on May 9.

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, however, marked the 71st edition with the theme “Saluting the Israeli Spirit’’ in Abuja on May 21 with a live concert.

At the event, Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, attributed Israel’s success story to great respect for life and strive towards progress, prosperity, and growth of humanity.

According to him, Israel has great respect for world peace with interest to show her capabilities with the rest of the world and of course Nigeria.

He said: “Everybody knows that Nigerians love Israel and Israelis love Nigeria, specifically the language, the culture and the food and rich cultural diversity that Israel also shares.”