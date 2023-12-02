NDLEA arrests suspected Indian hemp farmer in Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency has announced the arrest of a suspected Indian hemp farmer in Sokoto State.

The arrest was announced by the Commandant of NDLEA in the state, Adamu Iro.

“It is the first such case in the history of the state”, Iro told newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

Iro said that the suspect, Anas Sani, was arrested in Sayinna village, Tambuwal Local Government Area, following a tip-off.

He said that the suspect planted a foreign variety of cannabis sativa in his maize farm, which was uprooted by NDLEA operatives who stormed the farm.

Also Read:

According to him, the suspect will be prosecuted after laboratory analysis of the uprooted leaves.

He appreciated residents for their support to the agency and urged them not to relent.

The commandant warned that cultivating Indian hemp and dealing in illicit drugs attract heavy punishment.