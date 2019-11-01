The Nigerian Air Force has recorded another laudable Research and Development breakthrough with the successful locally designed and fabricated hydraulic accumulator diaphragm of the L-39ZA aircraft.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Daramola said with this feat, the NAF will no longer need to source for the diaphragm from overseas, thereby saving much needed foreign exchange.

He said it will also reduce maintenance downtime occasioned by the erstwhile need to order the item from abroad.

He said the achievement was made known by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday during the formal demonstration of the locally fabricated diaphragm in the hydraulic system of an L-39ZA aircraft at the 403 Flying Training School (403 FTS), Kano.

The CAS expressed delight at the development as well as the successful demonstration of the diaphragm.

He stated that it was gratifying that the NAF had, for the first time, began the local production of some spares of the L-39ZA, after 32 years of the aircraft being in its inventory.

Abubakar noted that while the NAF was grateful to its foreign partners for their support and cooperation over the years, there was no substitute to building indigenous capacity and partnerships for R&D to ensure self-reliance.

He expressed special appreciation to Ayeolad Nigeria Limited, Eniflex Industries Limited and TAT Engineering Limited for their contributions in making the L-39ZA hydraulic diaphragm production a reality.

Abubakar noted that such collaborations would encourage other industries to look inwards to work with the NAF and other security agencies with a view to evolving innovative solutions to Nigeria’s problems, adding not just in the security sector but also in other areas of interest.

The CAS recalled with nostalgia how, as Commander in Port Harcourt, he had initiated the R&D effort that led to the development of the hydraulic diaphragm for the Mi-35 Helicopter.

He observed that the diaphragm was so well produced that it was better in quality and versatility than the ones made by the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

Abubakar commended the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, AVM Regimius Ekeh, as well as the Director R&D Headquarters NAF and the leader of the R&D Team for the project, Air Commodore Austine Imafidor, for the breakthrough and many others achievements by the NAF.

The air chief noted that the Bell 412 could now fire SNEB Rockets, which were designed for use on the Alpha Jet and other such aircraft, because of the locally adapted rocket tubes.

He urged the team to strive to further improve the quality of the diaphragm while also looking into other areas of need.

Abubakar said the Service would continue to strengthen its partnership with Nigerian tertiary institutions and local companies.

He said this is with a view to not only solving identified problems, but also expanding on solutions so derived to generate employment opportunities for youths as well as other socio-economic benefits.

Earlier, Ekeh, traced the history of the development of the hydraulic diaphragm for the Mi-35P, which he said had also been led by Air Commodore Imafidon, under the direction of the CAS.

He noted that since a successful prototype had been developed, the next steps would be to enhance its quality and versatility whilst seeking for ways to achieve mass production of the item.

Ekeh expressed his profound appreciation to the CAS for his unflinching support and strategic guidance that had resulted in the remarkable achievement.