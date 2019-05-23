In an effort to reach more children, PBS Distribution has partnered with MultiChoice Africa to bring PBS KIDS’ high-quality educational children’s content to the DStv and GOtv platforms available in all of sub-Saharan Africa.

From May 22, all active DStv customers as well as GOtv Max and GOtv Plus customers will enjoy Pinkalicious and Peterrific, Arthur and other well-known PBS KIDS series available on DStv channel 313 and GOtv channel 65.

“MultiChoice is always open to exploring ways to expand our customer offering, adding a children’s channel that is not only entertaining but also experiential and educational adds value to our DStv and GOtv packages,” says Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Andrea Downing, Co-President of PBS Distribution, said: “We are excited to offer this new audience the opportunities that PBS KIDS content offers. PBS KIDS is the number one educational media brand for kids, offering children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds. DStv and GOtv are inviting parents and children to experience this trusted content that helps children learn and grow.”

Among the series included in the channel are Pinkalicious and Peterrific, Arthur as well as WordWorld.

Pinkalicious and Peterrific is based on the beloved book series by Victoria Kann.

It encourages children to engage in self-expression and to explore the arts, including music, dance and visual arts.

Kids will be inspired to get creative by Pinkalicious, Peter and their friends through adventures in their neighbourhood of Pinkville

Arthur is based on the best-selling children’s books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of eight-year-old Arthur Read, while WordWorld, through the lovable WordFriends, take children on adventures in a world of words where they encounter problems that can only be solved by building a word.

It playfully demonstrates the connections between letters, sounds, words and meanings to empower children to advance from learning letters to learning how to read.

PBS KIDS will also feature episodes from Postcards from Buster, Peep and The Big Wide World and Time Warp Trio.