Mohbad: You can’t use me to trend, Sam Larry speaks from hideout

One of those accused of involvement in the events that led to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has spoken from his hideout.

Available information in the social media space had it that Sam Larry left for Kenya following the uproar on the death.

He was accused of being one of those that goaded Mohbad to his death over harassment on the decision of the musician to leave Marlian Music record label.

Reacting to the listing of his name as an accomplice in the death of Mohbad, Sam Larry, a music promoter, said in a viral video on Tuesday.

He said in Yoruba: “E le fi emi trend o (You can’t use me to trend).

“Aburo eni ti o ni oun ni egbon eni, oro ojo mi ni o (The person who is younger than you but claims to be older, it is a matter for another day)

“E ma fi emu ko ooo so o (Don’t use me to learn how to speak).”