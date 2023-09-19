How policeman arrested suspect, recovered 10 ATM cards, PoS machine

Juliana Francis

An Inspector of Police, I. Bright, attached to Access Bank Plc, Ejigbo branch, Lagos State has ensured the arrest of Peter Divine at the bank’s premises and recovered 10 Automated Teller Machine cards and a Point of Sale machine from him.

The arrest of the suspect and subsequent recoveries were reported by the Chief Security Officer of the bank, Adedeji Adeniyi.

The incident was said to have occurred on September 14, 2023 at about 9:50am.

The suspect had earlier tried to swap the ATM card of the customer at the ATM gallery before his arrest.

According to eyewitnesses, when he noticed that the female customer was having challenges using her ATM card, he pretended to assist her.

Meanwhile, he was attempting to swap her card to defraud her.

The CSO explained that on the fateful day in question, a customer by the name of Ijeoma Nkechinyere came to their bank premises to use the ATM.

She was having difficulty when one Peter Divine, under the pretence that he wanted to assist her, swap her ATM card after having knowledge of the woman’s Personal Identification Number.

When Divine discovered that he was being monitored, he quickly entered a waiting car and ran away.

A police source narrated: “Just as he was running away, the PMF personnel Inspector Bright I. attached to the bank, chased after the suspect and apprehended him. The Police Inspector brought the suspect to the Police Station and when he was searched, 10 ATM cards and one PoS machine were recovered from him.”