Mob set suspected motorcycle robbers ablaze in Ibadan

An angry mob, Tuesday, swooped on two suspected motorcycle thieves at Popo bridge in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan and set them ablaze.

An eyewitness, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on condition of anonymity, said that the suspects were apprehended after snatching a motorcycle from the owner.

The witness said that the suspects, who ran under the bridge after attacking the owner of the motorcycle with a cutlass, were given a hot chase by the mob, which later apprehended them.

“We heard the voice of someone shouting for help and when we rushed out to see what was happening, we saw him bleeding from his neck.

“We could hear him shouting he was under attack and that we should please help him,” the witness said.

Another witness said the owner of the motorcycle told them that the suspects forcefully took his motorcycle and stabbed his neck with a cutlass, while attempting to collect his handset.

He said that the owner of the motorcycle was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspects were apprehended by the mob and set ablaze.

Speaking with NAN on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

Osifeso said that investigation was ongoing and that update on the matter would be provided in due course.

NAN