Man remanded for allegedly impersonating lawyer, journalist at NBA conference

A Grade I Area Court in Kubusa, Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old man, who allegedly paraded himself both as a lawyer and a journalist at the Nigerian Bar Association conference in Abuja.

Desmond Agbor, who resides at Kuruduma Village, Abuja, is charged with theft and impersonation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, O. S. Osho, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 27.

Osho said that the defendant also stole an iPhone worth N350,000 from a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Flora Ogan, at the conference.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 179 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for hearing.