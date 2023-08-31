Police arraign four for allegedly fighting in public

The Police on Thursday in Lagos arraigned four people who allegedly engaged in public fights and causing breach of peace.

The defendants are Olaolu Adebayo, Abolade Kehinde, Izuchukwu Orjiakor and Damilola Olanipekun.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

They are charged with engaging in public fights and causing breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendants engaged in a public fight on Aug. 23 at No. 341, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi, Lagos State.

She added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that caused breach of peace by shouting and insulting personnel of the Akinpelu Police Station, especially the investigating police officer.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 54 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ALSO READ:

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each.

Owolabi also ordered that each of the defendants should produce two sureties who must be gainfully employed and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention.