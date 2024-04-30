Man nabbed for allegedly abducting kid, hiding her inside fridge

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested a suspect who allegedly abducted a 10- year-old girl and hid her inside a refrigerator.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Hassan, who spoke on Tuesday in Kaduna, said on Saturday at about 2pm, the mother of the abducted girl, Uwaila Idris of Unguwar Gara Village of Kauru Local Government Area of the state, reported the disappearance of her daughter.

He said: “She came to the police station and reported that on April 26, at about 1300hrs one Aminu Garba of the same address allegedly abducted her 10-year-old daughter named Hanifa Garba in his shop.”

Hassan said that when the suspect was asked of Hanifa’s whereabouts, he denied any knowledge of where she was.

He added: “The suspect denied seeing her and went back to his shop, covered the girls mouth with Hijab (veil) and forced her into a refrigerator and padlocked her inside.

“The youths in the area insisted on searching the shop, after which Hanifa was found locked inside the refrigerator.

“The suspect was immediately arrested, while investigation is ongoing to establish the real motive behind the suspect’s action.”

Hassan said that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of the ongoing discreet investigations.