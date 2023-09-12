Man in court for allegedly stealing friend’s property worth N587,000

A 35-year-old man, Moses Caleb, who allegedly stole his friend’s property worth N587,000 was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates` Court.

Caleb, a resident of Narayi high cost, is standing trial on a three- count charge of breach of trust, conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 6, at Libya Street Barnawa, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant who was accommodated by the complainant, Aaron Simone, conspired with one other at large and stole the complainant’s property when he travelled.

He alleged that the defendant stole the complainant’s shirts, four pairs of shoes, a TV set and a generator, all valued N587, 000.

“The defendant and his cohort were caught by the complainant’s neighbour, who saw them coming out with items belonging to the complainant.

“She raised an alarm and the people in the compound came out and apprehended the defendant, while his accomplice escaped,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 211, 241 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must show and present evidence of two years tax payment paid to the State Government.

The magistrate added that one of the surety must be a blood relation to the defendant and he adjourned the case until Oct. 18, for hearing.