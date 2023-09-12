Court remands trader for allegedly threatening to kidnap his brother’s son

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 35-year-old trader, Shuaibu Labaran-Baba be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly threatening to kidnap his brother’s son.

The police charged Labaran-Baba who lives in Alfindiki Quarters, Mandawari in Gwale Local Government Area in Kano is charged with criminal intentional hurt and intimidation.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Sept.25 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the complainant, Zahradeen Baba who is the defendant’s biological brother reported the matter on Sept. 8 at Mandawari Police Station in Kano.

Wada said the complainant reported that the defendant threatened to kidnap his son if the complainant refused to pay the money he owed him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 158 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.