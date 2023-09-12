Gridlock as heavily loaded truck falls on Otedola bridge

An accident involving an upturned loaded truck has taken a lane on Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

The accident, which happened on Tuesday, has resulted in traffic congestion inward Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu Berger as the bridge is flooded.

However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has said effort is on to remove the truck from the road.

ALSO READ:

FG to grant total autonomy to federal universities

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Katsina PDP rejects PEPC verdict, says it’s far from justice

“A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inw Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge.

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road,” LASTMA said via its X handle.