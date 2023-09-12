In one diplomatic shuttle, Tinubu achieved what Buhari could not do in years -Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation minister and a member of the All Progressives Congress has taken to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to praise President Bola Tinubu over what he claimed were great achievements during his current outing at the G-20 summit in India and his stop over at the United Arab Emirate.

Recall that Tinubu, who was invited by the Indian Prime Minister, made a strong case why Nigeria should be a member of the G-20 as the biggest economy in Africa. And when he made a stop over at the UAE, he met with the authorities who lifted an immediate visa ban on Nigerians and resumption of flights between the two countries.

Fani-Kayode said the level of Tinubu’s achievement during the diplomatic shuttle was far beyond what the previous administration could not do even after ‘years of protracted and oftentimes acrimonious negotiations’

The tweet in full, “In the last few days our President has placed Nigeria back at the center-stage of international affairs where she rightly belongs. After a fantastic outing in India at the G20 summit which has attracted billions of dollars in investment to our country and where he rightly told world leaders that they cannot do without Nigeria, he went to the UAE and not only ensured that the visa ban on Nigerians was lifted but also ensured a resolution to the trapped Emirati funds at Central Bank and the issue of flight routes and air travel between our two countries. All these achievements in a matter of a few days. These are things that the previous administration could not achieve in years of protracted and oftentimes acrimonious negotiations. I am truly proud of our President and, under his watch, Nigeria is clearly on the rise again. Not only has he restored our confidence and hope but he has also proved to the world that Great Nigeria, the Giant of Africa, has come alive again. Glory be to God!



