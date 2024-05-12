Police nab man for allegedly abducting, killing  cousin in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said Its operatives have arrested a suspected kidnapper who allegedly abducted his cousin and killed her after she recognised him.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

However, the PPRO did not disclose when the suspect was arrested.

Hassan said, “On February 12, at about 100hrs, Mr. Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim and a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City Police Station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school.

“According to Mr. Dahiru’s, Aisha was allegedly abducted by her cousin, Abdulazeez Idris, also residing in Angwan Juma’a, Zaria.”

He said following her disappearance, Dahiru received a phone call from an unknown individual, later identified as the perpetrator, demanding a ransom of N8 million for her release.

Hassan said the case was transferred to Anti-Kidnapping Unit of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kaduna, where they traced and arrested the perpetrator, identified as Abdulazeez Idris, in Makarfi Local Government.

He added that the suspect confessed to the heinous crime, admitting to slaying the innocent child by brutally slashing her neck with a razor on the account that she recognised him and then went on to dispose of her lifeless body in a well.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, assured members of the public that the case would be diligently investigated to ensure that justice is served for Aisha Saidu and her grieving family.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he said.