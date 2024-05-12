Pro-Wike group visits Assembly residential quarters, says no need for rehabilitation

A group of Rivers elders and leaders suspected to be loyal to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Sunday visited the state House of Assembly residential quarters.

The group’s visit is coming a few days after Governor Siminalaye Fubara embarked on an inspection visit to the facility.

During that visit, Fubara had said that the essence was to find out the state of the facility for possible rehabilitation.

Speaking during the visit, Desmond Akawor, a former Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers, said that the visit was to ascertain the structural viability of the buildings.

”We got information about some leakages on some roofs and other structural defects on your residential buildings.

”We are also informed that the governor is set to intervene by breaking down some of the buildings and carrying out rehabilitation where necessary.

”For us, we will not want another structure in the state to be destroyed without replacement,” he said.

Receiving the group, the assembly’s factional Speaker, Martin Amaewhule (Obio/Akpor-1), described the visit as an indication of Rivers people’s concern over the happenings in the state.

Amaewhule said that they had engaged experts who confirmed that nothing was wrong with the buildings.

”This is one of the best legislative quarters in West Africa, it is in good shape, it does not require rehabilitation at the moment,” he said.

The factional speaker said that the law of separation of powers empowered the assembly to have full ownership of the estate without the governor’s interference.

NAN reports that also on the visit was Kingsley Chinda (PDP Obio/Akpor federal constituency) and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the ongoing political crisis in Rivers has polarised the state into two political groups in support of the governor and the minister respectively.