Burnley relegated after Tottenham fight back to claim victory

Burnley were relegated from the English Premier League after Micky van de Ven’s 82nd minute winner earned Tottenham a 2-1 comeback victory.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets had to claim all three points to keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener gave them hope in north London, but Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later.

While Burnley were anticipated to finish strongly in pursuit of taking their Premier League survival bid to the final day, the opposite occurred.

After Ange Postecoglou watched his Spurs side squander a number of chances, a tactical switch with Van de Ven moved out to left-back paid off when the Netherlands defender curled home with eight minutes left.

It sent Burnley back to the second tier but also kept Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification after they closed the gap to fourth-placed Villa to four points.

