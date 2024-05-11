Footballer in coma after domestic accident

Spanish second division club Amorebieta has said that their central defender, Felix Garreta, has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a domestic accident.

The 20-year-old is currently hospitalised in Barcelona after hitting his head after a fall while visiting his hometown of Palau-solita I Plegamans, which is close to Barcelona.

The club said: “Sociedad Deportivo Amorebieta communicate that the footballer Felix Marti Garreta has suffered a cranial trauma as the result of a domestic fall.

“The player, who is on loan from Real Betis, is currently in hospital with reserved forecast and depending on his progress.”

Garreta had an excellent season on loan at the club, playing 33 matches and it was expected that he would spend pre-season with the Real Betis first-team squad.

Xinhua/NAN.