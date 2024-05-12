Ajeromi Gas Explosion: Lagos to pay medical bills of survivors

Lagos State Government says it will foot the medical expenses of the victims of the recent tragic gas explosion in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated this.

He made the declaration during a visit to the victims at the Burns and Trauma Unit, Gbagada General Hospital. He extended heartfelt sympathy to the victims’ families and assured them of quality healthcare services at no cost.

Abayomi in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, disclosed that out of the 33 casualties, 11 fatalities occurred due to extensive third-degree burns, which severely impacted vital organs.

“We are deeply invested in the welfare and recovery of the victims. The government is fully covering the treatment costs for these patients.

“In the aftermath of the devastating incident, the state government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to providing unrelenting support to the victims and their families.

“The government has pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the affected individuals receive the necessary assistance to help them recover from the trauma,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner emphasised the government’s commitment to forestall future occurrences of such tragedies and ensure the continuous provision of quality healthcare services to all residents.

Abayomi highlighted the significance of the Burns and Trauma Centre in Gbagada, a specialised facility dedicated to addressing burn injuries and trauma cases.

“This facility is a 44-bed Burns and Trauma Unit which is an annex of LASUTH.

“It is dedicated to the treatment of burn injuries and trauma cases kudos to Mr Governor for the amount of resources that he dedicates to this facility.

“The fact that this facility is solely focused on burns and trauma is a testament to the state’s commitment to providing specialised and quality care for patients with such cases,” he said

The Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government area, Fatai Ayoola, who also visited the victims, praised the healthcare professionals for their exemplary service delivery.

Ayoola urged the state government to discourage the establishment of gas plants in residential areas to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

He emphasised the importance of enforcing regulations and guidelines for the proper location and operation of such facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the gas explosion occurred on May 1 at Alayabiagba boundary, Ajeromi Ifelodun local Government Area of the state.