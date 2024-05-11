I feel Babangida’s family pains over Ibrahim’s death – Fuludu

Ex-Super Eagles International, Edema Fuludu, has said he feels the pains of Ibrahim Babangida’s family over the death of the former Nigerian footballer.

The member of the victorious 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup team died in an accident along Kaduna-Zaria Road on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that ex-Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, his wife, son and maid, who were also involved in the accident, are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Fuludu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday said he had played a novelty match together with the late football player, adding that he would also be missed by members of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria.

He said: “I don’t really know Ibrahim very well except his elder brother, Tijani, but we played a novelty match together once or twice.

“That was when we met one-on-one.

“We really feel the pain of the family and we pray that God will heal the injured and grant them quick recovery from their pains.

“Ibrahim Babangida will be greatly missed.

“He has performed very well for his country and his former club and I pray that God grants him eternal rest.”

Tijani Babangida, 50, is the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria and started his Dutch football career in 1991 at Roda JC.

Also Read:

He played on loan for VVV and then moved to Ajax in 1996.

He was under contract with the Amsterdam Club until 2003.

He won the gold with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games and was part of the Super Eagles selection at the 1998 World Cup.

Ibrahim Babangida, 47, won the 1993 World Cup in Japan with Nigeria’s Under 17 national team, Golden Eaglets.