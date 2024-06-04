Internet users stunned with slum home video of UNILAG undergraduate + Video

After an unpleasant, but trending video of her slum abode on social media last weekend, torrential fortunes seem imminent for Aminah Ajikobi, an undergraduate of the University Lagos, Akoka.

Despite the initial contradictions, as well as suspense, the once poor lady in days to come is likely to be financially buoyant and in the end have a smooth academic sojourn.

Ajikobi, an undergraduate of Biology/Education in UNILAG, was seen in the over nine minutes video granting interview to an online TV channel in her Ilaje, a Lagos suburb waterlogged and partially submerged abode.

She told her interviewer the difficulty she faces in accessing the dilapidated structure, how she carries out her chores, the techniques she applies to avoid effects of water tides from disrupting her activities inside the seemingly deserted old building.

Similarly, she volunteered responses on how she struggles to survive in the slum, cope with her studies and what she does to make a living.

For instance, she revealed that she does tutorials and this earns her N40,000 in a month.

Since the distasteful video was released, many individuals from within and outside Nigeria have shown keen interest to intervene in her case.

The Eagle Online investigations showed that Ajikobi’s saga has different dimensions.

Findings indicated that the house where she granted the interview actually belongs to her father.

The 25-year-old lady’s father, it was gathered, is a civil servant and also works with one of the foremost faith-based religion organisations in Nigeria.

The Eagle Online learnt that two years ago, Alimah’s father vacated the eight-room building due to flooding.

Then, he was said to have evacuated his family and subsequently given his tenants quit notice, but his order, it was learnt, was ignored.

It was confirmed that Aminah’s father had the knowledge of occupation of the building by the adamant tenants, but he allegedly left them without collecting rents from them.

Aminah, who also attended College of Education in Akoka, Lagos State, was said to be living with another family member in her school environment.

But overtime, she left the place for the Ilaje slum home, allegedly without the knowledge of her father.

The Eagle Online gathered that her father was shocked to know about it and watched the horrible video of her daughter in the supposed abandoned house online last weekend.

This newspaper sought the side of the stakeholders in UNILAG over Aminah’s story.

Speaking in an interview with The Eagle Online, the Chief Imam of UNILAG Muslim Community, Prof. Ismail Musa, confirmed that the case was known to the community.

Prof. Musa told this reporter that immediately after watching the video on Saturday, he searched for Aminah’s mobile line and called her immediately, but she didn’t pick up.

He revealed that he followed up with a SMS, explaining why he wanted to speak with her, all to no avail.

Pressing further, the Professor of Islamic Studies disclosed that he messaged her on WhatsApp, recapping the reason he was reaching out and inviting her for a physical meeting with the representatives of the Muslim Community inside the mosque on a suitable date and time for her.

Aminah’s terse reply, according to the Chief Imam, was: “Okay.”

However, before then, Prof Musa said she had told him that she would prefer online engagement, an option considered inappropriate for the Community to make adequate and proper assessment of her.

This was the situation up until Monday.

Prof. Musa revealed that both the Muslim Community and UNILAG have welfare schemes for indigent students facing difficulties to pay tuition or having accommodation problems.

The Eagle Online reached out to the leadership of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, UNILAG branch to seek its position.

A credible source within the society, who didn’t want her name to be mentioned, confirmed that Aminah has vacated the slum after receiving the calls from would-be helpers to a friend’s place.

The source was asked whether she ever underrated the attendant effect of her action, if she understood what she was doing.

The MSSN leader replied that she couldn’t place the reason for her somewhat erratic and shocking action.

However, The Eagle Online gathered that when the information of the video and her refusal to make herself available for physical engagement and assessment reached the school, the UNILAG Dean of Faculty of Education summoned Aminah for a meeting with expulsion threat if she refused to honour the invitation.

Eventually, she obliged the invitation with her family members.

The first port of call was a meeting with her Dean of Faculty.

She was questioned about the reason for her action and was told different windows of welfare available for students in a dilemma like her.

At the Faculty, she was told that hostel facility was available for her at no cost.

Thereafter, The Eagle Online gathered, she proceeded to the Dean, UNILAG Students’ Affairs office.

There, apart from reassurance of free hostel facility, the process of opening a dedicated bank account for her, for donations from interested individuals within and outside the country, was said to be kick started as well.

The account will be ready soon for would-be donors to make donations.

In the same vein, Aminah was also sent to the school’s central Counselling Unit for another mental and psychological engagement.

The final place Aminah and her family touched on Monday, The Eagle Online learnt, was the UNILAG community mosque.

According to Prof. Musa, Aminah was adjudged to be an “introvert”.

This was identified as the basis of her ordeal.

Nonetheless, the Chief Imam told The Eagle Online that the Muslim Community told her that it has readily available accommodation facilities for her within or outside of the campus.

He added that the community gave commitment to her on well being, monitoring, as well as gave her the challenge of finishing excellently in her studies.

When The Eagle Online sought what was Aminah’s response to the plethora of good offers given to her, Prof. Musa replied there lies the challenge.

He said the lady failed to give immediate response to all the offers, saying that it was also discovered that Aminah has a serious challenge of decision making.

Still, Prof. Musa told The Eagle Online that both the school and the Muslim Community have given Aminah the opportunity to think about all the options and offers and get back.

He added that she was directed not to return to the slum again, resume her full studies and attend to all her outstanding academic tasks.

Again, Prof. Musa added that the community asked her to recall the online channel she earlier granted the interview and put the narrative straight.

In the video, Aminah’s interviewer was seen giving her a cash of N50,000 as support to help her out of the present predicament.

The Eagle Online called Aminah on Monday morning and much later in the day, but she didn’t pick up.

Similarly, WhatsApp messages were sent to her, but with no reply.

The public was stunned by Aminah’s terrible online video last weekend.

This drew overwhelming attention and interest from far and near.

The first contradictions in her disposition, reluctance to cooperate with those who were calling for intervention and support, were another source of worry and concern.

So, as we speak, nobody seems to know the likely final decision to be taken by Aminah, of all options to give her the needed support.

With the intervention of the critical stakeholders, the coast would definitely become clearer in a matter of days.

