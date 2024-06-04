Police neutralise suspected member of a three-man robbery syndicate in Delta

The Delta State Police Command, on Tuesday, said its operatives have neutralised a member of a three-man robbery syndicate in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed the incident to newsmen in Warri, noted that the suspect was shot on Friday while trying to escape.

He said the undercover surveillance patrol team of the police of Ekpan Division was on a routine patrol on the Army Barracks Link Road when they met the suspected robbery gang.

Edafe narrated that the suspects, riding in a tricycle, on May 13, double-crossed the vehicle conveying the police team in their usual style, not knowing they were policemen.

“But on noticing that they were policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.

“The police team chased them, and in the process, one of the suspects was arrested with a black bag containing one cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges,” he said.

He continued that the suspect, upon interrogation, confessed that the other two accomplices, who escaped from the tricycle, were his gang members.

The police spokesman quoted the suspect to have said that they either rob their victims or kidnap them in the metropolis.

Edafe noted that following the confession of the suspect, the police ordered him to take them to their hideout at the NNPC Link Road, Ekpan.

He added that, “On their way to the hideout, the suspect jumped into the bridge in an attempt to escape and was maimed by the police operatives.

“The suspect was taken to the Ekpan General Hospital for medication but was there confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Edafe, however, assured that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.