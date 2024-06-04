Abiodun appoints three aviation consultants ahead airport operation

The Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed three consultants to man the aviation sector in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Talabi said that the appointment was in readiness for the take-off of the iconic Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport.

He said that the experts appointed would take responsibility for specific areas in the fast developing aviation sector in the state.

“The appointees are Captain Dapo Olumide – Consultant on Airport Management; Engr. Benedict Adeyileka – Consultant on Regulatory Matters (Aviation) and Engr. Mohammed Odunowo – Consultant on Aviation.

“Please note that the above appointments by His Excellency were based on the relevant and cognitive expertise and experience of the appointees in the national and international aviation sector,” he said.

The construction of the airport began in April 2021.

Earlier, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the regulatory body, had approved its construction in 2008.