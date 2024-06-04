Suspected gunmen attack Police station in Ebonyi

Suspected gunmen reportedly attacked Ohaukwu Police Division located in Ezzamgbo, headquarters of Ohaukwu Council Area of Ebonyi state.

It was gathered that no casualties were recorded as policemen on duty gallantly repealed the attack.

However, the gunmen succeeded in burning some operational vehicles attached to the station.

According to reports, the gunmen, said to be 8 in number, reportedly stormed the area in a bus and started shooting, causing panic in the area.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Prince Ikechukwu Odono, added that no life was lost but that the attackers burnt some police vehicles.

The council chairman said the incidents disrupted the distribution of the palliatives going on in the council headquarters.

As of press time, Ebonyi state Police command has not confirmed the incident as the command’s spokesperson, ASP Ukandu Joshua did not pick calls put across to him.