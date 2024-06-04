BHC 20th Anniversary: College established to combat Japa syndrome in Nigeria  – Director

The Executive Director of Bridge House College, Dr. Foluke AbdulRazaq said the college was established to check ‘Japa Syndrome’ in the country.

She made the revelation at a press conference marking the beginning of the college’s 20th anniversary celebration, on Tuesday.

Dr AbdulRazaq highlighted that BHC aimed to provide quality education locally, preventing the need for students to seek it abroad, emphasising that the college’s commitment to producing graduates who are employers of labour and capable of addressing the country’s challenges is unwavering.

Recounting the college’s achievements, Dr. AbdulRazaq, a former Lagos State Commissioner, noted that BHC’s student results have set the school apart, earning numerous awards and recognitions.

“In the past 20 years, the college has graduated over 3,000 A-Level students who are now employers across Nigeria.

Also Read:

“Our vision is to help students achieve success in life through the acquisition of knowledge, and our mission is to empower students to reach their full potential through intensive, personalised teaching methods, utilising modern resources and technology.”

“The college maintains high standards through its membership in the Council of British International Schools (COBIS)” Dr AbdulRazak added.

The anniversary celebration includes: the unveiling of a new college’s logo and various other programmes.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development and former director of the college, Bolaji Ogunlende, expressed optimism about the college’s achievements and growth.

“The college, founded by my parents in 2004, has shown excellence, growth, and tenacity over the past 20 years. Despite challenges, we are proud of the results and the quality of students we have graduated from the college. In two weeks, we will celebrate the graduation of our 20th set of students,” Ogunlende stated.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing young minds to become good citizens, which in turn makes the economy and environment safer.

“Many young people are restless, and this college ensures their energy is channelled into the right activities,” he added.

The press conference attracted dignitaries from both the government and private sectors, who witnessed the logo unveiling.

On June 25, 2024, the college will commission a new project and host an anniversary lecture and prize-giving ceremony themed: “Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges.”

Bridge House College, located in Ikoyi, is a leading sixth form college in Nigeria. Over the past two decades, it has earned an outstanding reputation by offering relevant curricular, skilled teachers and the necessary facilities to guide students toward admission to globally renowned universities.