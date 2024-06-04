Hullabaloo about the Monolith versus Good Shepherd design in Calabar Zone Six roundabout, by Effiong Bassey

Permit me to have a say, hoping and praying that I can convince my few friends and colleagues (names withheld) who are fixed on one viewpoint against the decision of Governor Bassey Otu to redesign the Zone Six roundabout with a different sculpture.



The new design is that of a Good Shepherd, which has replaced the sculpture of Monoliths. Both are mere designs that portray different appeals and concepts to various persons;

Whichever divide you belong to, you cannot dispute the fact that everyone has the right to personal opinion and belief.

The Cross River State government believes in tourism as one of the natural endowments, just like agriculture, in which the state is well endowed, and the present administration has also repositioned.



Past administrations in the state, from former Governor Donald Duke in 1999 to 2007 to former Governor Liyel Imoke from 2007 to 2015 and the immediate past Governor Ben Ayade from 2015 to 2023, have all preserved our tourism potential and endowment.

Governor Bassey Otu is doing the same and even aiming to raise the bar in his commitment to achieving a tourism economy that contributes to the recently improved internal revenue profile of the state. Know that under one year of Governor Bassey Otu’s administration, the state IGR has grown by over 60.5%, and the state has been rated as being only second to Lagos State in the prospective advancement index as measured independently.



My submissions here also appeal to those who have descended into the arena of spewing unfounded sentiments and insinuations to drag highly placed public figures into the arena simply because the Good Shepherd design resonates with their faith.



Governor Otu is also a devoted Christian, and the buck stops on his table to decide what is best for the state at any point in time.



I dare say that it is possible that in twenty years to come, long after Prince Otu’s possible eight-year tenure as Governor had elapsed, the Governor at that time may exercise his discretions in favour of another concept.



Hear my submissions:



Symbolism: The Good Shepherd design is a powerful symbol of care, protection, and guidance. It represents the government’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens and guides them towards a better future. This symbolism can resonate with the people of Cross River State and foster a sense of unity and community.

Cultural relevance: The Good Shepherd design has deep cultural and religious significance for many people, just like the monolith, if not more.



By incorporating this design into public spaces in Cross River State, the government still respects the cultural heritage and beliefs of its citizens.

It does not depict religious intolerance but promotes intentional commitment to give proper guidance to the diversity of the state’s population.



Aesthetics: The Good Shepherd design is visually appealing and equally enhances the beauty of public spaces. Its intricate details and symbolic imagery can serve as a focal point and create a sense of pride and identity for the people of Cross River State. This can create a more vibrant and attractive environment for residents and visitors.



Tourism and economic benefits: A unique and meaningful design like the Good Shepherd can attract tourists and visitors to Cross River State. This can boost the local economy through increased tourism revenue, job opportunities, and business growth. By investing in distinctive and culturally relevant public art, the government can help promote the state as a destination for cultural and artistic experiences.



Moreover, the tourism impact of monoliths in Cross River State is best preserved and even more attractive in its natural habitat, which the government has not destroyed, which is the case!



The state tourism bureau still markets the monolith as one of the state’s rich tourism endowments.



In conclusion, the decision to replace a monolith design with a Good Shepherd design in Cross River State has the potential to bring about positive social, cultural, and economic impacts. By embracing this change, the government can demonstrate its commitment to the well-being and identity of its citizens while also enhancing the beauty and appeal of public spaces in the state.