Mohbad: Police invite father for questioning

The Nigeria Police has invited Joseph Aloba, the father of Nigeria’s late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a video that went viral on Monday, Mohbad’s father revealed that he had been asked to report to the police on Tuesday.

Mohbad’s father has been in the news recently, making several allegations.

In one of such instances, he had alleged that his singer son was killed in order to cover the outcome of a DNA that showed that Liam was not his son.

He said that Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, had refused to undergo a DNA test because she knows Liam is from another man.

Speaking in a video on the latest invitation by the police to him, Aloba said: “I just received a petition now and I have been asked to come to Alagbon Police Station at 10am tomorrow.

“I don’t know whether they want to silence or detain me there tomorrow.

“Do they want to kill me like they killed Mohbad?

“All I am asking for is to know what killed my son and to have a DNA test done to be sure the baby is for my son.

“I still insist that DNA was the reason why they killed my son.

“Nigerians help me.”