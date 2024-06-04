New Minimum Wage: Minister gets Tinubu’s ultimatum to present template

President Bola Tinubu has given the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, a 48-hour ultimatum to present the template for the new Minimum Wage.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

Idris, who briefed State House Correspondents after a meeting the negotiation team had with President Tinubu in Aso Rock on Tuesday, said: “All parties to the negotiation of the new minimum wage would work together with the organised labour to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.

“All of us will work together assiduously within the next one week to ensure that we have a new wage for Nigeria that is acceptable, sustainable and also realistic.”

Idris also disclosed that the President had given a marching order that all those who have negotiated on behalf of the Federal Government and all those who are representatives of organised private sector, and the sub-nationals to come together to have a new wage award that is affordable, sustainable and realistic for Nigerians.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress on Monday suspended its strike action to give room for more negotiations.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, announced this after a meeting of the organs of the NLC and TUC.

Osifo said the strike will be suspended for five days.