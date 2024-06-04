Nigeria Navy hands over victims of human trafficking, suspect to NAPTIP 

The Nigeria Navy Forward Operating Base, Badagry Lagos on Tuesday 4th June, 2024 handed over to the NAPTIP Lagos Zonal Command, three victims of human trafficking (all female) and one Mozie Promise, their suspected trafficker.

The victims were intercepted by the Navy on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Tongeji Island aboard a wooden fibre passenger boat.

In a preliminary interview by the Navy, the victims provided information which enabled the Navy apprehend the suspected trafficker, Mozie, who had promised the girls jobs in Lagos but was actually taking them to Benin Republic when they were intercepted.

Receiving the case on behalf of the Zonal Commander, Comfort Agboko, the Head of Counseling and Rehabilitation, Ogunbiyi Olabode Ibraheem, expressed the Agency’s gratitude, pointing out that synergy amongst law enforcement is a key element in winning the fight against human trafficking.