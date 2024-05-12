Car crash: Babangida’s son dies, wife loses eye

A one-year-old son of Nigeria’s former Super Eagles player, Tijjani Babangida, is dead, Daily Trust is reporting.

The son of the former Nigeria international died from injuries sustained in an accident that also involved his father.

According to Daily Trust, Babagida’s wife, who was also in the car that was involved in the accident on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, has also lost one of her eyes.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online, Ibrahim Babangida, a member of Nigeria’s Under-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, died in the accident on Thursday.

Daily Trust was also told that Babangida, the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, has been taken to Abuja for surgery.

The source said: “This is a difficult moment for our friend Tijanni and his entire family.

“After the death of Ibrahim, his little son, who was battling for life in the hospital with him, also passed away yesterday (Friday).

“Right now, he is traumatised by the death of his younger brother and his son, who was always with him.

“His wife has lost one of her eyes because a part of her face was damaged.

“The maid also suffered a fracture in her leg, the same as a young man who was hit by the ill-fated car.

“Well, Tijanni has since been transferred to a hospital in Abuja where he is to undergo surgery on his damaged knee and other injuries.

“All we can do is to pray for God to strengthen him to overcome the tragic situation.”