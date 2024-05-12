Tinubu congratulates Chad president-elect

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President-Elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

President Tinubu said the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

Also Read:

He assured Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Tinubu also called for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.